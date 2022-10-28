  1. Eastern Caribbean:
    A broad area of low pressure over the southeastern Caribbean Sea
    is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms
    extending from the Windward Islands west-northwestward for several
    hundred miles. Environmental conditions are forecast to be
    conducive for gradual development over the next few days, and a
    tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early
    next week while the disturbance moves slowly westward or
    west-northwestward over the central Caribbean Sea. Regardless of
    development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of
    the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through
    this weekend.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.
  1. Southwestern Atlantic:
    A large area of cloudiness and showers extending from near Bermuda
    southward over the western Atlantic for several hundred miles is
    associated with a trough of low pressure. A broad area of low
    pressure is expected to form along the northern portion of the
    trough axis later today, but environmental conditions are forecast
    to be only marginally conducive, and any development should be slow
    to occur. By late Saturday, upper-level winds are forecast to
    become even less favorable for development, and the low is expected
    to begin interacting with an approaching frontal system.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.