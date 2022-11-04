At 10:00 AM the center of Tropical Depression Lisa
was located near latitude 19.1 North, longitude 94.6 West. The
depression is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A
gradual turn toward the north at a slower forward speed is expected
by Saturday morning. Lisa or its remnants are then forecast to
stall and move very little through the remainder of the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Slight strengthening is possible today. Lisa is forecast to
begin weakening by Saturday morning and will likely become a
post-tropical remnant low by Saturday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

  1. East-Southeast of Bermuda:
    A weak non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred
    miles east-southeast of Bermuda continues to produce an area of
    showers and thunderstorms, mostly well to the east of its center.
    Any tropical or subtropical development of this disturbance should
    be slow to occur during the next day or so while it moves little
    through today and then turns westward over the weekend. The system
    is forecast to interact with a larger low pressure area developing
    to its southwest and will encounter stronger upper level winds on
    Saturday, so further development is not anticipated beyond that
    time.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
  1. Southwestern Atlantic:
    A large non-tropical low pressure system is expected to develop
    across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic
    during the next day or two. The system is initially expected be very
    broad and disorganized, but it could begin to acquire subtropical or
    tropical characteristics by the end of the weekend. Environmental
    conditions could support additional gradual development early next
    week and a subtropical or tropical depression could form while the
    disturbance moves generally northwestward or westward over the
    southwestern Atlantic.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.