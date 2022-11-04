At 10:00 AM the center of Tropical Depression Lisa

was located near latitude 19.1 North, longitude 94.6 West. The

depression is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A

gradual turn toward the north at a slower forward speed is expected

by Saturday morning. Lisa or its remnants are then forecast to

stall and move very little through the remainder of the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Slight strengthening is possible today. Lisa is forecast to

begin weakening by Saturday morning and will likely become a

post-tropical remnant low by Saturday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

East-Southeast of Bermuda:

A weak non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred

miles east-southeast of Bermuda continues to produce an area of

showers and thunderstorms, mostly well to the east of its center.

Any tropical or subtropical development of this disturbance should

be slow to occur during the next day or so while it moves little

through today and then turns westward over the weekend. The system

is forecast to interact with a larger low pressure area developing

to its southwest and will encounter stronger upper level winds on

Saturday, so further development is not anticipated beyond that

time.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Southwestern Atlantic:

A large non-tropical low pressure system is expected to develop

across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic

during the next day or two. The system is initially expected be very

broad and disorganized, but it could begin to acquire subtropical or

tropical characteristics by the end of the weekend. Environmental

conditions could support additional gradual development early next

week and a subtropical or tropical depression could form while the

disturbance moves generally northwestward or westward over the

southwestern Atlantic.