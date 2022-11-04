At 10:00 AM the center of Tropical Depression Lisa
was located near latitude 19.1 North, longitude 94.6 West. The
depression is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A
gradual turn toward the north at a slower forward speed is expected
by Saturday morning. Lisa or its remnants are then forecast to
stall and move very little through the remainder of the weekend.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Slight strengthening is possible today. Lisa is forecast to
begin weakening by Saturday morning and will likely become a
post-tropical remnant low by Saturday night.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).
- East-Southeast of Bermuda:
A weak non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred
miles east-southeast of Bermuda continues to produce an area of
showers and thunderstorms, mostly well to the east of its center.
Any tropical or subtropical development of this disturbance should
be slow to occur during the next day or so while it moves little
through today and then turns westward over the weekend. The system
is forecast to interact with a larger low pressure area developing
to its southwest and will encounter stronger upper level winds on
Saturday, so further development is not anticipated beyond that
time.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.
- Southwestern Atlantic:
A large non-tropical low pressure system is expected to develop
across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and southwestern Atlantic
during the next day or two. The system is initially expected be very
broad and disorganized, but it could begin to acquire subtropical or
tropical characteristics by the end of the weekend. Environmental
conditions could support additional gradual development early next
week and a subtropical or tropical depression could form while the
disturbance moves generally northwestward or westward over the
southwestern Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.