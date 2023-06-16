AT 11:00AM Friday: A tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the

Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for

gradual development, and a tropical depression could form during the

early to middle portions of next week while the system moves

westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical

Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.