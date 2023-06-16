AT 11:00AM Friday: A tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the
Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and
thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for
gradual development, and a tropical depression could form during the
early to middle portions of next week while the system moves
westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical
Atlantic.
- Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.
- Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.