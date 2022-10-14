At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Karl was

located near latitude 19.4 North, longitude 92.7 West. Karl is

moving toward the south-southeast near 7 mph (11 km/h). A southward

to south-southwestward motion is expected later today and tonight

over the Bay of Campeche. On the forecast track, the center of Karl

should reach the coast of southern Mexico late tonight or early

Saturday.

Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate

that maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is expected before the center of

Karl reaches the coast. Steady weakening is expected after the storm

crosses the coastline, and the system is forecast to dissipate over

southern Mexico by Saturday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches)

based on dropsonde data from the aircraft.

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several

hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is

associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions appear

marginally conducive for some gradual development during the next

few days while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at

about 10 mph. By early next week, environmental conditions are

forecast to become less favorable as the disturbance is expected to

move into an area of stronger upper-level winds.