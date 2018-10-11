Skip to content
Hurricane Tracker
2018’s Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 5
Gulf Power explains how to help crews working to restore power
Aiken Estates cleaning up damage from Tropical Storm Michael
Death toll from Hurricane Michael rises to 19 after second body found in Mexico Beach
Help on the way from Augusta to Albany
More Hurricane Tracker Headlines
Hurricane Michael damage in Mexico City Florida
Georgia girl dies when storm sends carport leg through roof
Hurricane Michael death toll rises to 13
Local power companies update efforts to restore power following Hurricane Michael
Photos illustrate extent of devastation in Mexico beach
Trees down, power lines and tents as Augusta deals with tropical storm Michael
Storm slams vehicles in Springlakes
Need help contacting friend or relative in Panhandle?
Aiken County crews and homeowners work to clean-up what Tropical Storm Michael left behind
Richmond County hit with storm damage, quickly fixed
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Overturned flatbed blocks traffic at Windsor Spring and Rushing Road
Edgefield County pipe break brings immediate boil water advisory
Aiken teen allegedly rapes 13-year-old girl after giving her meth-laced marijuana
Victims of fiery I-20 crash identified
Georgia begins process of purging 300,000 voters from rolls
Parking meters in Downtown Augusta soon to be a reality
Fish fillets shipped to Georgia, South Carolina recalled after not being inspected, officials say
Baseball fields at Saluda County Recreation Complex closed for winter season
Corps to remove Lock and Dam, legal fight in works
Teen’s family says he complained of bullying before death
Sheriff’s office: 2 bodies discovered buried at Texas beach
Several arrested in Burke County on drug, gun, parole violations
Woman severs man’s penis as he was reportedly sexually assaulting her
Middle school student charged after unloaded gun was found
Texas: Officer shot; 2 suspects shot and arrested
Aiken man stabs woman over fear she would feed him to zombies
Evans man jailed after divorce-related standoff with wife
Doctor hired by family: Epstein injuries seem like homicide
Dog fatally mauls 4-year-old boy in suburban Detroit
It’s beneficial to swear while working out
Florence priest denies Biden communion, says Biden supports abortion
Comedian and ‘Friday’ actor, John Witherspoon, dead at 77
Apple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone update
US finalizing rule to allow farmers to legally grow hemp
South Aiken volleyball advances to Lower State semifinals
Georgia Southern faces big test in No. 20 Appalachian State
Clemson’s re-tooled defense playing like ‘one of the best’
Georgia Tech relying on young starters, including QB Graham
Free Taco Bell tacos Wednesday
Embiid scores 36 as 76ers top Hawks 105-103 to stay unbeaten
Smart, Georgia Bulldogs preview Florida matchup
South Carolina volleyball, tennis playoff scores
2 women who flashed breasts at World Series banned by MLB
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar