Hurricane Season begins this week, on Thursday, June 1st. Sometimes we have named storms before the season begins, but that wasn’t the case this year. We had a disturbance off the coast of South Carolina last week which came close, but didn’t quite become “Arlene.” That will be the first named storm of the year. Now all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as we have another low pressure that has the chance of becoming tropical.

Slow development is possible over the next couple of days as the system meanders in the Gulf. Over the weekend, environmental conditions will become unfavorable as it drifts towards the Florida Peninsula. Regardless of development, this system could produce rough surf conditions, heavy rain, and gusty winds across Florida through the weekend. The CSRA will not see impacts, other than clouds from the exhaust system of this storm.

For the first week of hurricane season, the Live Vipir 6 Weather Team has a series of information and preparation videos that will air on WJBF throughout the day! Here is the schedule for hurricane preparedness week:

Thursday June 1st: What to Expect this Hurricane Season

Friday June 2nd: Tropical Formation

Saturday June 3rd: Tropical Terminology

Sunday June 4th: Hurricane History

Monday June 5th: Tropical Stages

Tuesday June 6th: Tropical Climatology

Wednesday June 7th: Hurricane Checklist