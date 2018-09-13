Hurricane Florence: Live web cams from the Carolinas
(WJBF) - A livestream camera courtesy of Explore.org on Frying Pan island in North Carolina is currently showing churning waves and intense wind from Hurricane Florence as it makes its approach.
The following web cameras are from various locations in the southeast (NOTE: Web cameras may stop working during the storm).
Cape Fear, North Carolina
Kitty Hawk, North Carolina
Corolla Beach, North Carolina
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Charleston Harbor, South Carolina
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man arrested after driving himself and victim to sheriff's office following fatal shooting
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop