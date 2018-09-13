Hurricane Florence: Live web cams from the Carolinas

Hurricane Florence

(WJBF) - A livestream camera courtesy of Explore.org on Frying Pan island in North Carolina is currently showing churning waves and intense wind from Hurricane Florence as it makes its approach.

The following web cameras are from various locations in the southeast (NOTE: Web cameras may stop working during the storm).

Cape Fear, North Carolina

Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

 

Corolla Beach, North Carolina

 

Virginia Beach, Virginia

 

Charleston Harbor, South Carolina

 

