CSRA schools to close due to weather

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved WJBF Closings and Delays graphic

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved WJBF Closings and Delays graphic

CSRA (WJBF) - A few school districts are calling off classes due to anticipated weather conditions.

Aiken County Schools will be closed on Friday

Allendale will not have school for the rest of the week.

Bamberg Districts 1 & 2 will not have school for the rest of the week.

Barnwell Schools District 19 and 29 is closed until Monday.

Mead Hall Episcopal School in Aiken is also closed Friday.

Edgefield County Schools, including Bettis Academy Prep, will be a half-day and dismiss at 11.

Original article below:

A number of area schools could be reopened on Wednesday, following an order from the South Carolina Governor.

On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster ordered school closures and closures of all state government offices for all non-essential personnel on Tuesday.

Now that the Governor has lifted the mandatory evacuation order for many coastal counties, many area schools will not be needed as shelters.

The following are schools set to re-open in our area:

Aiken County Public schools will re-open on Wednesday

Allendale County schools will re-open on Wednesday

Bamberg County schools will re-open on Wednesday

Barnwell County schools will re-open on Wednesday

Evacuation shelter locations for those evacuating from the state’s northern and central coastal counties will be available on scemd.org and in the SC Emergency Manager mobile app as soon as they are opened.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more updates as they happen.

hr>