Hurricane Elsa will have impacts across the CSRA by tomorrow night. – What to expect.

Look for muggy conditions and dry tonight through much of the day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have a few late day storms then the first bands of rain from Hurricane Elsa (Tropical Storm by the time it arrives here) will be moving through by evening. The bulk of the rain and wind will remain to our East and South.

Rainfall totals should be from .50 to 1″ central and northern CSRA, however winds could still be gusty up to 30 MPH. There is a medium risk for heavy rain, and a LOW risk for flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes.

A different story for the southern CSRA with the latest model being very aggressive with the rainfall totals. Despite the model saying 5-6″ in some spots, We believe 1-3″ is more realistic due to the fast movement of Elsa. Regardless, this amount of rain could certainly cause flooding. Overall, there is a high risk for heavy rain and flooding, a medium risk for damaging winds, and a low risk for tornadoes.

As Elsa makes its way towards the CSRA we’ll fine tune the forecast.

Vipir 6 Alert Days are in effect for Wednesday and Thursday for Elsa. Be sure to stay with News Channel 6 for the latest updates on Elsa.