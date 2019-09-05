Hurricane Dorian’s winds hold at 105mph

At 500 PM the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located

near latitude 33.1 North, longitude 78.5 West. About 45 miles sse of Myrtle Beach. Dorian is moving toward the northeast near 10 mph and this general motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to move close to the coast of eastern South Carolina for the next several hours, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and Saturday morning, and approach Nova Scotia later Saturday or Saturday night.

The forecast for the Augusta area calls for breezy conditions with winds out of the north 10-20. Skies will be clearing late tonight with winds subsiding.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are now near 105 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is expected during the next few days. However, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as the center moves near the coasts of South and North Carolina. Dorian is forecast to become a hurricane-force post-tropical cyclone by Saturday night as it approaches Nova Scotia.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 mile. NOAA buoy 41004 to the southwest of the eye recently reported sustained winds of 60 mph and a wind gust of 74 mph.