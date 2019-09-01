Hurricane Dorian Winds Now Up To 185 mph.

Here’s the latest from the National Hurricane Center…

At 500 PM EDT the distinct eye of Hurricane Dorian was

located near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 77.3 West. About 135 mile east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Dorian is moving toward the west near 5 mph. A slower westward to west-northwestward motions should continue for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco this evening and move near or over Grand Bahama Island tonight and Monday. The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida Monday through Tuesday night. Then along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina late Tuesday through Wednesday. Tropical store force winds will be possible over our the southeastern counties of Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale and Hampton Counties of the News Channel 6 viewing area.

Maximum sustained winds are near 185 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, and Dorian is expected to remain a catastrophic hurricane during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.