Hurricane Dorian winds at 110 mph.



The latest from the National Hurricane Center…

At 500 PM EDT the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 30.6 North, longitude 79.8 West. Dorian is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph. About 150 miles south of Charleston, SC. A turn to the north is expected tonight, followed by a turn to the north-northeast on Thursday and a turn toward the northeast on Thursday night. A northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will approach the coast of South Carolina tonight, move near or over the coast of South Carolina on Thursday, and move near or over the coast of North Carolina Thursday night and Friday.

The main impacts from Hurricane Dorian will be felt in our southeastern counties of Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale, Screven and Jenkins on Thursday. Winds in this area could reach 39mph or higher and rain totals of 1″ to 3″.The rest of the NewsChannel 6 viewing area will experience scattered showers with winds N 15-20mph with occasional gusts to 30mph.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraftindicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength are possible tonight, followed by slow weakening Thursday through Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles fromthe center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.