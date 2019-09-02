Hurricane Dorian Takes Aim At The Southeast.

The latest from The National Hurricane Center…

At 800 PM ED the distinct eye of Hurricane Dorian was

located near latitude 26.6 North, longitude 77.6 West. Dorian is moving toward the west near 5 mph. A slower westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands tonight and Monday. The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida

east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 185 mph (295 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, and Dorian is expected to remain a catastrophic hurricane during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.