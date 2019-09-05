Hurricane Dorian Takes Aim At The North Carolina Coast

At 500 PM the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 33.1 North, longitude 78.5 West. About 45 miles sse of Myrtle Beach. Dorian is moving toward the northeast near 10 mph and this general motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to move close to the coast of eastern South Carolina for the next several hours, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and Saturday morning, and approach Nova Scotia later Saturday or Saturday night.

The forecast for the Augusta area calls for breezy conditions with winds out of the north 10-20. Skies will be clearing late tonight with winds subsiding.