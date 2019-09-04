Hurricane Dorian Off The Coast Of Jacksonville.

The Latest From The National Hurricane Center... At 1100 PM the center of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 79.0 West. About 95 mile east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. Dorian is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph and a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected through early Wednesday. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Thursday morning. On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.

The forecast for the Augusta metro area and northward late Wednesday and Thursday is calling for partly sunny skies with a few scattered showers. Counties in our area closer to the coast... Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale, Jenkins and Screven Counties could see 1" to 3" of rainfall and tropical force winds of 39mph of greater.