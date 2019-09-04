At 200 PM the center of Hurricane Dorian was locatednear latitude 30.2 North, longitude 79.8 West. About 115 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. Dorian is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph and this motion is expected to continue this afternoon. A turn toward the north is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Thursday. On this track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move parallel to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through tonight. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday.
The forecast for the Augusta metro area and northward Thursday is calling for mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Counties in our area closer to the coast… Barnwell, Bamberg, Allendale, Jenkins and Screven Counties could see 1″ to 3″ of rainfall and tropical force winds of 39mph of greater.
Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow weakening is expected during the next few days. However, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during this time.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles fromthe center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.
Hurricane Dorian off the coast of Jacksonville.
