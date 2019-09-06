Hurricane Dorian Heads To North Carolina

At 1100 PM EDT the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located

near latitude 33.8 North, longitude 77.4 West. About 60 miles southeast of Wilmington, NC. Dorian is moving

toward the northeast near 13 mph and this general motion

is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and Saturday morning, and approach Nova Scotia Later Saturday or Saturday night.

In the Augusta area skies will clear overnight with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper 90’s for the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher

gusts. Slow weakening is expected during the next few days.

However, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as the center moves near the coasts of South and North Carolina. Dorian is forecast to become a hurricane-force post-tropical cyclone by Saturday night as it approaches Nova Scotia.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles. A Weatherflow station located Federal Point, North Carolina, recently reported a sustained wind of 61 mph and a gust to 75 mph. The Johnny Mercer Pier located at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, recently measured a sustained wind of 52 mph and a gust of 63 mph.