Hurricane Dorian 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach

At 200 PM the center of Hurricane Dorian was located

near latitude 32.8 North, longitude 78.9 West. About 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach, SC Dorian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph. A turn toward the northeast is anticipated by tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track,the center of Dorian will continue to move close to the coast of

South Carolina this afternoon, and then move near or over the coast

of North Carolina tonight and Friday. The center should move to the

southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and

Saturday morning, and approach Nova Scotia later on Saturday.

The forecast for the Augusta area calls for breezy conditions with winds out of the north 10-20 mph with occasional gusts of 30mph. Skies will be clearing late tonight with winds subsiding.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate

that maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher

gusts. Slow weakening is expected during the next few days.

However, Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as the

center moves near the coasts of South and North Carolina.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195

miles. The Weatherflow station at Winyah Bay, South

Carolina, recently reported sustained winds of 77 mph and

a wind gust of 85 mph. A buoy operated by the Coastal

Ocean Research and Monitoring Program 15 miles northeast of the

entrance to Charleston Harbor recently reported a wind gust of

92 mph.