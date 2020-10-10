Hurricane Delta makes landfall, remnants head towards the CSRA this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hurricane Delta made landfall tonight at 7:00PM EDT near Creole, LA. The storm recorded winds of 100mph as it came ashore. The storm has now weakened to 80mph and will continue to weaken as it moves inland. Storm surge has caused widespread flooding along coastal Louisiana with Cameron Parish being hit the hardest. Heavy rain will continue to push inland during the night.

Delta will continue to weaken as it moves to the Northeast, however the storm will still be a rain maker for the next 48 hours. According to News Channel 6 Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller, we will start to see effects from Delta tomorrow and Sunday with periods of showers and a chance for thunderstorms Sunday. Some storms Sunday could be strong to severe with brief gusty winds and heavy rain. The storm will pull away from the area late Sunday with clearing skies Monday.