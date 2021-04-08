Humidity increasing as is the chance of storms the next few days. – What to expect, check here

You’ll notice it feels a bit more muggy the next few days. Winds will be from the South and this will help with a few late day storms for Friday. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front by Saturday. A few storms Saturday could have small hail and gusty winds, this is something we’ll be watching closely, however I’m not expecting a big severe outbreak. It will continue to be warm with Highs in the 80s. Cold front moves through Sunday giving us sunshine and drier air…still warm with High Near 80 Sunday and lower to middle 80s early next week.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 58

Friday: Mix of Sun and Clouds, isolated late day showers or thunderstorms. High: 83. Rain chance: 20%

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low: 60

Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. High: 83 Rain chance 60%

Sunday: A few morning showers, then mostly sunny by midday. High: 80 Rain chance: 20% AM