Humidity and afternoon storms returning. – What to expect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Brandon Overton is already a local racing legend. Now, he's staked his claim as the new king of dirt track racing.

Overton swept the Dirt Late Model Dream Races at Tony' Stewart's Eldora Speedway in Ohio the weekend of June 11. The DLM Dream Race is the Super Bowl of dirt track racing. The pandemic postponed last year's race, so this year featured two 100 lap Dream Races and two 30 lap prelims. Overton won all of them and more than $270,000 in prize money.