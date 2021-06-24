Humidity and afternoon storms returning. – What to expect

We’ve enjoyed some very nice days of low humidity and great temperatures. All good things have to come to an end…and so is it with our dry days. High pressure to our East will start to bring more moisture into the Southeast, this will lead to a better chance of late day showers and thunderstorms tomorrow through the weekend. This won’t be a washout over the weekend, just look to the sky for late day storms. Temperatures will continue to be a bit below normal (Average High is 92) we’ll see Highs in the upper 80s, Lows upper 60s.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy, pleasant. Low: 63
Friday: Partly sunny, with isolated late day showers and thunderstorms. High: 88 Rain Chance: 20%
Friday night: Early evening isolated showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly cloudy. Low: 66 Rain chance: 20%
Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High: 88 Rain Chance: 40%