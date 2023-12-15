So, you hear “Nor’easter,” and you’re probably thinking it’s strictly a northeast kind of deal, right? Well, think again! A potential Nor’easter is making sure the CSRA feels its presence this weekend. Let’s dive into the science behind these storms and how they can leave their mark on our neck of the woods.

Understanding Nor’easters

First things first, what exactly is a Nor’easter? Well, they get their name from those feisty northeast winds that come with their circulation. It’s all about the interaction between high and low-pressure systems that guides these storms along the eastern seaboard. And guess what? That’s what’s bringing those gusty winds our way this weekend!

Impact on the CSRA

Sure, we might not be getting the full-on storm experience, but trust me, we’re not off the hook.

Moisture An influx of moisture from the Atlantic leads to increased rainfall in the CSRA, causing localized flooding and challenging travel conditions. If it is cold enough, snow can fall. This time around though, temperatures will be too warm for any winter precipitation in the CSRA.

Gusty Winds While we might not experience hurricane-force winds, it’s still essential to be prepared for gusts that can impact outdoor activities and potentially cause power outages. Winds could bring down Christmas decorations if they are not secure.



Historical Nor’easters

The March 1993 Superstorm, often referred to as the “Storm of the Century,” was one of the most significant nor’easters. It brought snow and ice to portions of the southeast, including here in the CSRA.

In January 2018, a powerful nor’easter brought snow and ice to parts of Georgia and South Carolina. In this nor’easter, eastern portions of the CSRA experienced measurable snowfall. Ehrhardt, SC, located in Bamberg County, received a substantial amount of snow with 4.5 inches.



Nor’easters might not be frequent guests in our region, but when they drop by, they certainly make their presence known. As we prepare for the upcoming weekend, let’s keep an eye on the skies and be ready for what Mother Nature brings. Stay safe and dry!

Do you have a weather-related topic that you would like to know the science behind? Submit your ideas to mhyatt@wjbf.com.