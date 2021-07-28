Hottest temperatures this year on the way to the CSRA! What to expect

Whew! It’s going to be hotter than a ___________, I’ll let you fill in the blank! We’ll see the hottest temperatures so far this summer over the next few days as many of us will see 100 degrees with a Heat Index of 103-107 degrees. This is what it will actually feel like when you combine temperature and humidity.

Remember to stay hydrated and spend more time in cool locations. Check on our seniors, kids and pets! We’ll start to see a better chance of showers and thunderstorms by Sunday as a cold front will be coming our way late Sunday into Monday. This will continue rain and storm chances into early next week with cooler temperatures.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 73

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Index 103 – 105. High: 100

Thursday night: Clear and muggy. Low: 74

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Index 104 – 107. High: 101