As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is mostly sunny with temps in the 60s. It’s going to be a hot afternoon today with highs in the low 90s. The record high at Bush Field in Augusta on the date is 95 set back in 1916. We’ll also see a few showers and storms late this afternoon as a cold front begins to drift south of the viewing area. That front will drop temps back to average on Wednesday to 84.