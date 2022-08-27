As of 9AM Saturday- Today we return to a more typical summertime weather pattern. That means a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon and evening storms. Temperatures will be near average in the low 90s. Rain will not be widespread and storms should not become severe. Expect just brief heavy downpours starting around 1PM, mostly in our central and southern counties. There will be cloudy skies overnight with the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be similar, just a couple degrees hotter and with more sun. Rain chances stay the same as today at 30%, but the storms will be focused just in the southern half of the CSRA. The upcoming week will stay consistent each day with low 90s as highs and scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. By the end of the week, we will be back into the upper 80s.