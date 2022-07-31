As of 7AM Sunday- It’s a nice Sunday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. We will heat back up into the mid 90s later on today, with the heat index around 100 degrees. The front that brought us some heavy rain showers yesterday is still to the north of us, but some drier air has moved in. This will limit shower activity today. In the afternoon, there’s a slight chance of isolated showers mostly in our northern counties. There will be a southwest wind up to 11 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow, just isolated showers are possible once again with the temperatures staying around the same. We will have more scattered storms come through Tuesday-Wednesday as high pressure to the east brings in moisture. Temperatures will go down by a couple degrees by the end of the week, but humidity will keep it feeling very hot.