Hot Weekend, Low Rain Chances- Saturday AM Forecast

As of 10AM Saturday- A nice start to the morning! There’s only a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Sunshine will allow us to heat up to the mid 90s today, with a heat index of around 102. Sunday, expect even hotter weather, with a high of 97. It’ll be sunny and dry day.

Rain chances remain low on Monday, but increase for the rest of the work week. Tuesday-Thursday is when we will see some impacts from Hurricane Ida, with Wednesday looking like our rainiest day. Do not worry though- Ida will not be making landfall anywhere near us, however we will still get some rain and possibly severe storms as it weakens over land and heads in our direction. Ida is expected to make landfall late Sunday night or early Monday morning as a category 4 hurricane just to west of New Orleans. More details on Ida and the rest of the tropics can be found under the Hurricane Tracker.