As of 5PM Tuesday- It’s feeling like summertime with hot temperatures, humidity, and late afternoon storms. Today we had a couple severe thunderstorm warnings, and temperatures reached the 90s in some spots. Storms will continue until the time the sun goes down, mostly in our southern counties. Tonight, lows will be mild in the 60s.

The first half of the day tomorrow will be rain free, but it will be a similar situation to today. Isolated storms will pop up in the late afternoon with temperatures back into the 90s. A portion of our eastern counties are under a marginal risk of severe weather tomorrow. This pattern repeats for Thursday as well, but without a severe risk. By Friday, we are expecting more widespread rain and storm coverage. Once that system moves through, cooler air will filter in. Highs will only be in the low 80s for Mother’s Day weekend. Starting Sunday, we will have abundant sunshine that will stick around into next week.