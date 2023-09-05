Tuesday Evening Update: Summer is still here, with temperatures on the rise tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 90s with the heat index right around 100 degrees. It will be a mostly sunny and dry day.

After the brief warmup, we’ll go back to the low 90s on Thursday, and upper 80s Friday through the weekend. The heat index will be much more tolerable at that point, and we’ll also add in a chance of rain. A cold front will be approaching us and then stalling out, keeping rain chances around 20-30% Friday through next week. All of next week will be in the mid to upper 80s.

We are also watching Tropical Storm Lee very closely as it is expected to become a major, possibly up to category 5, hurricane. As of now, models are suggesting it will stay in the Atlantic, but the surf we’ll be very rough all along the east coast next week.