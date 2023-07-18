11PM Tuesday- It was a hot and hazy day with no rain. Although it would be nice to have beautiful blue skies, at least the smoke is keeping our temperatures tolerable. We will top off in the mid 90s over the next few days with a heat index up to 107. Expect a few showers and storms Wednesday-Friday. Rain chances go up and temperatures will drop over the weekend.

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for McCormick and Saluda County until 10AM Wednesday for the smoke. We will see more cloud cover tomorrow in addition to the haze. Some clouds will produce showers and storms. There is a chance we could see some gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain, primarily in the evening.

A few showers and possible strong storms expected Thursday as well, with a marginal risk of severe weather for a portion of the CSRA. Temperatures will be a bit hotter on Friday, before cooling down over the weekend. There will be scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Near average temperatures likely next week.