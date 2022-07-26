As of 7PM Tuesday- The rest of this week will be a hot one! Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 90s starting tomorrow which will continue through the weekend. Heat index values will be well into the triple digits, with 108 expected Friday. A Heat Advisory is possible but not in effect at this time.

There will be little to no rain this week, with just isolated brief showers possible. On Saturday, a cold front will bring slightly higher rain chances, and then temperatures will go back to being seasonable.