As of 4PM Tuesday- It’s a hot Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s now. We’ve been under cumulus clouds all day, and now we’re starting to see a few spotty showers develop. These will be around for the next few hours. Tomorrow morning, there will be some patchy fog and temperatures in the mid 60s.

More showers are possible over the next couple of days, but we are keeping chances under 20%. Tomorrow we will heat up even more, into the mid 90s in some spots. 90s will stick around the rest of the week, with rain chances going up Friday. Isolated storms are possible over the weekend as well, with temperatures back to around average in the upper 80s.

Tomorrow is the first day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. We are currently tracking a disturbance in Mexico that will strengthen as it moves into the Gulf. For more details, view the Hurricane Tracker tab on WJBF.com.