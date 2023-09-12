Monday Evening Update: Tonight will be mostly clear but there will be some patchy fog through tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered storms will develop Tuesday afternoon with severe weather unlikely. It will be another hot and humid day with upper 80s, but changes are coming.

The storms on Tuesday and Wednesday will be due to a cold front passage. Behind this front will come drier and cooler air to finish off the week. Skies will be sunny with dewpoints falling into the 50s and temperatures only in the low 80s. Slight chances of rain come back into the picture on Sunday and into the beginning of next week.