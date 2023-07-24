Monday Evening Update- It was a below average days with highs only in the upper 80s and low 90s! We are clearing out now with a low chance of isolated showers the remainder of the evening. Tuesday morning will be mostly clear with upper 60s and low 70s. The heat and humidity are on the rise, starting tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be back into the mid 90s, with the heat index nearing 100 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to be in the mid 90s over the next few days with little to no rain. The heat index will top 100 on Wednesday, staying that way through the weekend. The temperatures will likely be in the upper 90s at that point, continuing into next week. Rain chances will be from 20-30% from Friday into next week.