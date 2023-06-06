11PM Monday- Temperatures are on the rise! Highs will be back to average at 90 degrees for both Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a 30% chance of rain both days as well, with isolated strong to severe storms beginning each afternoon. These storms have a chance of bringing hail and damaging winds, as parts of the CSRA are under a marginal risk of severe weather.

A cold front will bring a better chance of rain Thursday with possible strong storms again. This will be followed by a bit of a cooldown. Highs will be closer to 80 again Thursday. The sunshine will return Friday and Saturday as temperatures slowly warm. We will see upper 80s to low 90s over the weekend and into next week.