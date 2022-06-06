As of 4PM Monday- It was a warm start to this second week of June, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We have partly cloudy skies this evening with a few storms moving into our southern counties. There is a lot of dry air in place over the CSRA, keeping most of the storms out of the area. Tonight, expect some clouds with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow, we are heating up into the low 90s. Humidity is also on the rise, and there will be more isolated storms possible. Rain chances pick up on Wednesday as we have a cold front moving in. As of now, severe storms are not expected. There will be more isolated shower chances throughout the rest of the week as temperatures make it into the mid 90s. Another front will come on Saturday, bringing higher rain chances and a temperature drop.