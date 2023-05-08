11PM Monday- It was a very warm Monday with highs in the upper 80s! We had scattered storms come through earlier, but the rest of the night will be dry with just some clouds. Lows will be in the low 60s.

We are heating up big time tomorrow. We will have our first 90+ degree day of the year in Augusta. Expect scattered storms again in the early evening due to a cold front passage. Once the front clears, cooler and drier air will move in. Wednesday will be less humid with highs back to around average in the mid 80s. Lows will be back into the mid 50s.

Each day will get warmer and it will stay dry. Expect 90s again over Mother’s Day weekend. Next week will stay above average with afternoon storms.