As of 6:30PM Sunday- The fog this morning lifted around 9AM and partly cloudy skies remained for the rest of the day. Clouds are clearing a little more, but with the clouds to start, we didn’t get to today’s record. We were still fairly hot in the low 80s. It’s very possible we could break tomorrow’s high with sunnier skies, and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

By Monday night, we will start to see some showers as a cold front passes through the CSRA. This will drop temperatures into the 70s. This front will stall to the south of us, keeping rain chances in the forecast through Friday. Temperatures will drop further into the upper 60s, and finally go below average next weekend. No severe weather is expected but we could have some thunderstorms and heavy rain at times.