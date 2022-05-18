As of 7PM Wednesday- It was a hot and sunny day! Temperatures reached the low 90s. Tonight, we will have more clouds move in with temperatures dropping into the low 60s.

Tomorrow we will heat up even more! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. We also have a chance of isolated storms. The majority of the rain and storms will be to the east of the CSRA. However, any storms that do fire up could be strong since we’ll have high instability thanks to the heat. Gusty winds and hail are possible. These storms will likely be in our South Carolina counties. The majority of the CSRA, including Augusta, is under a marginal risk of severe weather.

Temperatures will remain hot through the weekend, with rain chances going up. Expect scattered storms Saturday and Sunday, along with the start of next week. Temperatures will drop into the low 80s on Monday. Isolated storms will be possible throughout the rest of the week.