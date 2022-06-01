As of 4PM Wednesday- It was another hot day, with temperatures in the low 90s and cumulus clouds. Tomorrow morning there will be some patchy fog and then partly cloudy conditions once again. Highs will be in the mid 90s. On Friday, it will still be hot but with storms. They will start in the afternoon and continue all night. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for the Augusta area and south. Heavy rain is expected with some gusty winds and small hail possible. Seasonable temperatures return Saturday with mostly sunny conditions. Next week, temperatures will quickly heat back up and there will be isolated showers each day.

We are already watching two tropical disturbances on this first day of Hurricane Season. One is forming off the Yucatan Peninsula, and will likely be our first tropical depression. Regardless of development, heavy rain will make it to Florida Friday and Saturday. The other disturbance has a low chance of development, and will move away from the U.S. NOAA is forecasting for an above average season this year, with 14 to 21 named storms. The first storm of this season will be named Alex.