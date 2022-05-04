As of 5PM Wednesday- It was another summer-like day with hot temperatures and isolated storms. More storms are possible over the next couple of hours with a marginal risk of severe weather for our eastern counties. Tonight, skies will begin to clear and temperatures will drop into the mid 60s. Tomorrow, we have a lower chance of storms, but temperatures will remain the same in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Much more rain is on the way Friday as a cold front approaches. Our western viewing area is under a marginal risk of severe weather. Heavy rain is expected, and gusty winds and hail are possible. Behind the front will come cooler air that will drop our highs back to around average. A few more showers are expected early Saturday, but the rest of Mother’s Day weekend looks great.