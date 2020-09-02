Hot Temperatures continue a couple more days

High pressure will be in charge of the forecast through Friday. With sinking air in place, we’ll see very little in the way of rain and well above normal temperatures. A cold front will be here late Saturday. This will give us cooler temperatures and a better chance of showers and thunderstorms by Sunday into next week.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Clear and very warm. Low 76
Thursday: Mostly sunny and HOT. Heat index 105-108. High 98
Thursday night: Clear and very warm. Low 76
Friday: Mostly sunny, continued HOT. Heat index near 108. High 98.