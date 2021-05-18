Hot temperatures are on the way! – What to expect

We’ll start to see summer like temperatures as we move through the week. Highs Wednesday and Thursday in the 80s and the 90s arrive by Friday and will be with us through much of next week with upper 90s by Monday and Tuesday…we could be pushing 100 degrees in a few places, we’ll have more on that as we move into the weekend. With High pressure over us, we’ll continue dry.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 58
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 86
Wednesday night: Fair. Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 88