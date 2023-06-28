11PM Wednesday-

TRACKING HEAT & STORMS…. Thursday will be A-OK, with normal Summer heat and sunshine. We’ll have upper 60s in the morning and low to mid 90s by the afternoon. The heat index will stay under 100 degrees. On Friday, it will heat up a bit with scattered evening storms. There will be a threat of hail and damaging winds. The Fort Gordon Independence Celebration is Friday night, so be sure to keep an eye on radar if headed out there.

Isolated storms will be possible over the holiday weekend, but the main story is the heat. Heat indices could reach 110 both Saturday and Sunday. Try to limit your time outside and stay hydrated! Even at night during Independence Day events, the humidity will still be intense. Vipir 6 Alert Days are in effect over the weekend for the dangerous heat.

Next week, 90+ degree weather continues, but it will be more tolerable. There will also be some heat relief from rain, with scattered storms possible all week. There’s a 40% chance of rain on Independence Day with a high of 94.