Hot Start to the Week, Isolated Storms

As of 7PM Monday- It’s been a hot day, with heat index values reaching 106 in some areas. There wasn’t much heat relief from rain, due to just a few isolated storms on and off. These will continue over the next hour or so, and then skies will begin to clear.

Tomorrow, rain chances are still fairly low. Isolated storms are possible starting around 2PM. Partly cloudy, and another hot day with highs reaching the low to mid 90s, and the heat index up to 104.

Wednesday will be our rainiest day this week, at a 60% chance. Temperatures will drop to the upper 80s, but the humidity will still be high. For the rest of the week, expect a typical summertime pattern with highs around average and late day hit and miss storms.