As of 8AM Saturday- This morning is mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index over 100 degrees. Starting around 1PM, storms will fire up along a cold front. The storms will be scattered, and continue the rest of the day. Severe weather is not expected, but anticipate brief heavy downpours and lightning. Showers will end around midnight, with skies clearing overnight.

Sunday will be just as hot, but the storms will be more so isolated as the cold front retreats back to the north. Isolated storms are possible Monday as well, with rain chances eventually increasing by the middle of the week. Temperatures will stay fairly consistent in the mid 90s.