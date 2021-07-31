Hot Saturday-Heat Advisory For Western CSRA

As of 10AM Saturday- A hot weekend is in store for us. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel like 100+ degrees. The low tonight will be above average as well, at 75. There is a Heat Advisory issued for several counties along the western half of the CSRA (see graphic). The heat index is expected to reach at least 107 in those areas. A Heat Advisory is also likely for Sunday. The best thing to do to beat the heat is to stay inside with the AC as much as possible. If you do go outside, keep water with you, wear sunscreen, and light clothing is recommended. Always watch over your children, pets, and elderly, and especially never leave them in a hot car unattended.

The good news is that we only have two more days of the extreme heat. The work week will be much rainier which also means cooler temps. As for this weekend, there will be a few late day showers and storms, but it won’t give us any heat relief. Expect temperatures to drop to the mid to upper 80s during the week, but with all the moisture form the rain, it will still be humid.