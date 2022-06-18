As of 8AM Saturday- Good morning! A 3.9 magnitude earthquake happened in Stillmore, GA at 4:05AM. This is in Emanuel County, but was felt by several people all the way in Augusta. Other than that, we have nice conditions this morning. Temperatures are in the low 70s with high clouds. It will be a fantastic Father’s Day weekend. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s today, but humidity will be lower. Tomorrow, we are starting out much cooler in the low 60s, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s! The dewpoint tomorrow will only be 45 degrees. Definitely plan some outdoor activities to do with Dad!

The heat and humidity will return just in time for the first day of Summer on Tuesday. Highs will be back in the upper 90s and possibly low 100s. High heat indices will be an issue once again next week. It will also be very dry, with minimal rain chances not until Friday and the weekend.