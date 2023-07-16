6PM Sunday- It was a typical July day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The CSRA has been dry with partly cloudy skies, and an approaching cold front. This front is now producing a couple brief showers, but it will be completely dry before midnight. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s, with some drier air moving in behind the front.

High pressure will take over with mostly dry and hot conditions over the next few days. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. Despite the drier air, humidity will still be on the high side, making it feel easily like over 100 degrees. We could see the heat index reach 110 on Thursday. No heat advisories at this time.

Another cold front will come through next weekend, increasing rain chances a bit. Temperatures will also fall back into the low 90s briefly.