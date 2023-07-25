Tuesday Evening Update: The forecast is staying pretty consistent over the next few days, with temperatures and heat indices becoming just a bit higher, starting tomorrow. Tonight, we are mostly clear with patchy fog that will develop in some locations in the morning. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s.

The high is 96 tomorrow with the heat index over 100 degrees. Humidity will rise each day, with temperatures staying around 96-97 degrees all the way into the weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy with stray showers possible, but rain chances staying under 20%. Over the weekend, there will be a few storms around, with a similar situation all of next week.